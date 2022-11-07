KASU Wins Maiden Kaduna Metro Institutions Sports Festival

Kaduna State University (KASU), with a total of four gold, three silver and two bronze medals have emerged champions of the maiden edition of Kaduna Metropolitan Tertiary Institutions Sports Festival, which ended at the Sports Centre of Greenfield University City Campus, Kudenda, Kaduna on Saturday night.

Hard-fighting Kaduna Polytechnic (Kadpoly), lost narrowly to KASU, after playing 1-1 draw at full time in an explosive male soccer encounter on the final day of the three-day event

Kadpoly settled for second position with four gold and two silver medals, in spite of not fielding athletes in all events.

Third position was won by the colourful Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), which stood out as the best kitted team after they picked three gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

Hosts Greenfield University, settled for the fourth spot on the medals table, with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals, in spite of being the team with the youngest players.

Speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, Pro Chancellor of Greenfield University, Engineer Simon Nwakacha (Onwa of Umueri), said that the competition was smooth without hitches.

“It has gone very well, the facilities are beautiful, they are world-class,” he said.

When asked if the next edition would be expanded to accommodate tertiary institutions in Kaduna State, he said the decision solely lies with the organisers.

“For the next edition, it is left for organisers to determine if to expand it to cover entire state or not. But we must appreciate the importance of sports to individual, community and national development.

“Some of these national problems being faced could be solved through such competitions by keep youth busy. I want to ask the Federal Government, states and pubic spirited individuals to key into such events.

He recalled the many benefits inherent in participating in sports.

“Sports can promote our country’s image. For instance, when Tobi Amusan broke the world record, she did Nigeria proud,” he stressed with pride.

Vice Chancellor of Greenfield University, Professor Simon Katung said that the success of the maiden metropolitan sports festival is a morale booster.

He thanked all who made it a reality, singling out the participating institutions and athletes, for putting up excellent performance.