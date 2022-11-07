  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Kachikwu: I’ll Ban Foreign Schools, Hospitals for Public Officers, Families

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, yesterday, vowed to stop public officers and their families from attending foreign schools and hospitals if elected president next year.
 Kachikwu stated this at a town hall meeting in Abuja.


To achieve this, the ADC presidential candidate, said he would sponsor a bill at the National Assembly that would be known as the Nigerian Patriot Act.
This piece of legislation, he said, would give all Nigerians, a level playing ground in terms of public facilities.


He described as unfair, situations, where public officers take advantage of the privileged positions to enroll their children in foreign schools on government bills.
He also said it does not make any sense for any Nigerian leader at any tier of of government to patronise foreign hospitals for medical care.


“We can’t have different rules for different criminals. If you do the crime, you do the time. If given the privilege to lead you, my first executive interface with the National Assembly will include a bill I have dubbed the Nigerian Patriot Act. It is a bill of equality and fairness.


“It is a bill that says we are all in this together. It is a bill that ensures that public servants cannot use the privileges they cannot provide to the common man. If you desire to be in the public service, you must use the same services the masses use.


“No private or foreign schools for our families, no private or foreign hospitals for us or our families, no generators or boreholes in our homes. If we desire efficient and effective education, healthcare, utilities, etc we must make it available to all, so that we may all equally benefit from it. This is how we will build a nation that works for everyone,”Kachikwu said.


The ADC Presidential Candidate, therefore, pledged to tackle insecurity with modern technologies and by recruiting additional one million soldiers into the Nigerian Army, adding that the money needed to fight insecurity and insurgency would not be diverted but would be strictly channeled to the purpose it was meant to address.


“Insecurity would be tackled effectively with technology and we would decentralise our Security institutions for efficiency,” he said, even as he condemned the current practice, where the federal government was borrowing foreign loans to construct amenities that would only benefit a few people in the society. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.