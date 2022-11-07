Flood: FERMA Seeks N100bn Intervention Fund for Road Repairs

By Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has requested for N100billion intervention fund from the federal government for the urgent repairs of roads damaged by flood across the country.

The Managing Director of FERMA, Nurudeen Rafindadi, stated this on Monday while defending the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Rafindadi was responding to a question asked by Chairman of the Committee , Senator Gershom Bassey ( PDP Cross River South) ,on steps being taken by FERMA to repair roads destroyed by flood across the country.

He said the evaluation carried out by the agency, showed that N100bn was urgently needed as intervention fund for road repairs in the affected areas .

He said, “FERMA has more significant role to play in getting things right in the flooded areas in terms of creating access for emergency services or relief materials .

“Without re-fixing the damaged roads across the flooded areas, no relief material or emergency services can be given to victims .

“Evaluation of damages done on the affected roads across the states , have been carried out , requiring N100billion for re-fixing,” he said .

The FERMA boss said N31.6bn envelope was given the agency as capital votes for 2023 fiscal year .

He lamented that the N31.6bn was not even half of the N70bn appropriated for similar purpose in the 2022 fiscal year .

All the members of the committee , assured the FERMA boss that legislative intervention would be made towards facilitation of the N100bn intervention fund for road repairs in areas affected by flood .