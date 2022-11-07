‘Education is the Bedrock of any Nation’ 

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice-Chancellor, Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Alewo Johnson Akibo, has disclosed that education is the bedrock of any well-meaning nation, and should be pursued with all vigour and sense of seriousness towards stimulating growth and development.”

Professor Akubo made this known in a statement issued by the university Registrar, Dr. Emmanuel Adejoh, in his office in Lokoja at weekend.He explained that Salem University would strive to continue to remain a citadel of learning to the teeming youths both within and outside Nigeria, to help them discover and fulfill their divined destinies for the good of humanity.

The statement also disclosed that Salem University has mobilised 36 graduates for the mandatory one-year Law School before their National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Okubo said that the 36 graduands were the first set of the institution’s Law College that has passed out successfully, and were qualified to move to the last lap of their studies to become competent and qualified lawyers.

“We have confidence in this first set of change agents from our College of Law to go to the last lap of their studies at the law school to become qualified and competent lawyers and be fit to be called to the Bar.

“Salem University is glad that this day has come to reality and the management is so happy for this remarkable fit.

“The joy of it all is that by the Grace of God Almighty, great and powerful lawyers and impartial and impeccable Judges will come from this very set to correct the ills in the Nigerian society and the world at large,” he said.

The VC urged the graduands to be committed, determined and focused to ensure that they graduate from the law school with flying colours to make the institution proud.

He said that as change agents, they should be resolute with their faith in God, and never allow any temptation or challenge to pull them off the path of truth and righteousness that Salem University typifies, to enjoy the favour of God in their lives.