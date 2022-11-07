COVID-19 Still Threat to Economy, Lives, Say FG, NSSF

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), have solicited for additional funding support to mobilise resources to further boost COVID-19 vaccination across Nigerian communities.

Speaking at the NSSF, NPHCDA CCOVID-19 Evaluation Meeting in Abuja, Director, Disease Control and Immunization/Programme Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination War Room, NPHCDA, Mr. Bassey Okposen, told THISDAY that a lot of Nigerians are still sceptical about the reality and existence of the pandemic, adding that it remained a threat to lives and the economy.

He said if anything, people are still dying as a result of COVID-19, adding that globally there are still countries grappling with various outbreaks, stressing that this should be a major concern for the country.

Also, speaking at the meeting, the General Manager/Chief Executive, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said the availability of vaccines does not constitute a challenge, but hesitancy by Nigerians.

She said, “We are advocating more support, more coverage, and more mobilization to reduce vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria because as we know, availability of the vaccines is not a challenge, it is the hesitancy that is the challenge.”

Chinye-Nwoko said, “In 2021, we were approached by the NPHCDA that they needed our support to improve the vaccination coverage. At that time, the coverage in Nigeria was just over 4 million Nigerians being vaccinated for COVID-19 One-Dose vaccination.

On his part, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Adis Mohammad, said the funds the state accessed from NSSF were timely in managing the pandemic.