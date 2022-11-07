CDK Industries Kicks off Porcelain Tiles Campaign

Chinedu Eze

CDK Integrated Industries Limited, the leading porcelain tiles manufacturer in Nigeria is set to launch a product campaign nationwide to reinforce its leadership in the porcelain tiles market in sub-Saharan Africa.

The company has gained nationwide acceptance for prodcing the highest quality porcelain tiles and being indigenous, has take congiziance of the major weakness of the use of high quality tiles made ourside Nigeria and improved on them.

There are myriads of similar products in the Nigerian market, mostly imported, but lack the desired quality, so CDK is sensitising Nigerians on quality of its products, which is unmtached by similar products in the market.

As a solutions provider and critical player in the real estate and construction sector, the company has focused the campaign on educating consumers and sensitizing the market about CDK’s product quality as attested to by stakeholders including developers, distributors, tilers, and other professionals in the real estate and construction sector.

The President, Association of Tilers, Nigeria, Olarenwaju Hassan noted that CDK Integrated Industries Ltd. has the best standard in quality in Nigeria, an opinion that is similarly shared by a major tiles distributor Mr. Kenechukwu Lotana trading as Gozlo Limited, who stated emphatically and unambiguously that “CDK tiles are not biscuit like others (which means they don’t easily break).”