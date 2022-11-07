Boxers, Coaches Commend Organisers of Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic

Coaches and boxers at the just concluded Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic have commended the organisers for providing them a good camping experience at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym, Lagos.

The three-day clinic, which ended on Saturday, was organised by Flykite Productions, managers of GOtv Boxing Night, and supported by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman GOtv Boxing.

During the clinic, eight boxers, six males and two females, selected across different weight categories, were put through their paces by coaches at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym in Lagos.

Speaking at the end of the camp, one of the boxers, Rilwan Oladosu, said the camp provided a good training experience, especially for those who had never had a clinic experience.

“We are so excited. We could not believe what we saw at the gym. The accommodation, the feeding, and equipment were top-class. If we have this type of training, in this type of facility for a week or two, the boxers will come out much better. Five boxers here are having their first camp experience. It’s an exciting experience for them,” he said.

A female boxer, Happiness Okoh, who was having her first camping experience, said she would be leaving the camp a better boxer.

“I thank Flykite and Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym for this opportunity. This is my first time being in a camp and I enjoyed every bit of it. I got to train twice daily for the first time, and I’ve learnt a lot from the coaches and fellow boxers,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Steven Kadima, shared the same sentiments. According to him, the camp provided sparring opportunities with different types of boxers as well as coaches with different boxing approaches.

Speaking on behalf of the coaches, Augustine Okporu said the boxers gained more from camp training than in their natural environment.

“We had very good training sessions and the boxers are willing to come back again because of what they’ve experienced in the last three days. If we have more of this kind of training, it will improve the skills of our boxers and give them a better orientation. Most of them start walking and playing around when training starts.”

Declaring the camp closed, Chief Operating Officer, Flykite Productions, Mr Jenkins Alumona, thanked the coaches and boxers for their conduct at the camp. He expressed delight at the keen interest shown by the female boxers during their training sessions.