Accolades As South East Campus Awards Recognised Emmanuel Johnson of Emmyklean Xchange

Influence has been seen as popularity in recent time, but one truth is that someone can be popular yet not influential. South east campus awards is the yearly event put on by Newsland integrated media services (NIMS) organised by their CEO Emmanuel Anabueze.

CEO and Founder of Emmyklean Xchange, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Johnson, has been awarded by the South East Campus Awards Organisers Newsland Integrated Media Services.

This is coming from Mr Ifeanyi Emmanuel Johnson Contributions towards student development and innovation in and within the South East Region said Anabueze.

Mr Emmanuel Johnson Founder Emmyklean Xchange has taken to his social media account to celebrate this win as he stated that this win is for all and for the development of students within his reach he will keep doing more and more to support the innovation and technology development from them.

South East campus awards is a yearly award that serves to recognise student leadership at tertiary education level in south East Nigeria and also reward Top individuals, Corporate Organization, Business Managers for impacting student leadership at there spheres of influence.

The Founder of Emmyklean Xchange has been educating Nigerians on the accruing advantages of embracing crypto, whether in trading or swapping it for Naira.

Emmyklean Xchange has built a rich reputation in credibility and openness to all who trade on its platform. It has been a veritable channel for people exchanging their crypto for physical cash.

“Digital assets is the future… information is the power, cryptocurrency run the world/” the founder if Emmyklean Xchange company Said.

“If a client is not satisfied with our business relationship, we have customer reps ready to assist and take notes of said complaints to better the customer’s experience”, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Johnson states at an event”.

“At Emmyklean Xchange, we have established our name as a trusted and reliable digital assets and crypto trader, that is why our customer base is growing by the day.

“We don’t just buy or sell crypto for customers, Emmyklean Xchange also help manage customers’ digital assets and we organise cryptocurrency trading training for them as well”.

The young tech guru is aware of the present fears Nigerians have about roaming online thieves, but he has assured that the company has built safety-proof into its operations to secure people’s trust.

“We want to continue educating and enlightening the people on the best practices and how to outsmart and overcome the overzealous scammers parading themselves everywhere. We will continue to enlighten our customers against risks including new government rules, volatile rates, hacks, etc,” said. Emmyklean Xchange boss Ifeanyi Emmanuel Johnson

He has appeared on many round table discussions on entrepreneurship and student leadership growth, geared towards the uplightment of students within his reach of influence