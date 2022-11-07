  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

54-year-old Man Sets Five Step Children Ablaze in Ondo

Nigeria | 31 seconds ago

Fidelis David in Akure

A 54-year-old man, Ojo Joseph, has been arrested for setting ablaze five of his step children at Fagun crescent area of Ondo town, in Ondo  Local Government Area of Ondo state.

THISDAY gathered that Ojo allegedly poured petrol into the room where the children were sleeping and set them on fire because his wife, who is the mother of the children offended him.

THISDAY gathered that one of the children was burnt to death, while four other were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, for emergency medical attention.

A source familiar with the development said the man perpetrated the heinous act because the mother of the children allegedly denied him sex.

When contacted, spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development, noting that the man had been apprehended by the police for a case of alleged arson and murder.

She added that investigation would be carried out before charging the suspect to court.

