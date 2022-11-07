2023: Tinubu Will Win 95% of South West Votes, Says Are 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director, Contact and Mobilization Committee Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the South West, Alhaji Mutiu Lawal Are, has expressed the determination of the committee to mobilize all the electorate in the region and deliver a minimum of 95 per cent of the votes in Yorubaland to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the presidential election.

The Coordinator, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, South West, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, in a statement, said Are who spoke, at the inauguration of members of the committee in Ibadan, disclosed that the committee had already commenced the implementation of what he termed a “robust” strategy to reach every nook and cranny of the region up to the smallest cells of villages and hamlets to win supports and votes for Tinubu and the party.

He added that the executives swung into action immediately they were sworn with visits to critical political leaders in Oyo state who he said had given them a 100 per cent assurance of total support to the Asiwaju/Shettima candidacy.

The director, an accomplished grassroots politician and business man, stated that the personalities and qualities of the presidential candidate and his running mate have made the job of mobilization for his committee easy, saying “Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shetima are men of character, competence, capacity and vast experience.”

According to him, “Asiwaju laid the foundation for the exponential development of Lagos State and the success that is Lagos today. He revolutionalized IGR in Lagos State, created infrastructure and institutions; and established additional councils that are centers of development today. Vice Presidential candidate, Shettima ran Borno credibly even when the state was challenged by the Boko Haram insurgency. He battled Boko Haram and yet delivered dividends of democracy to the people. They are highly esteemed men. We have valuable products on our hands to market to our people.

“I also made bold to say that our job has been made easy. The leadership of the Yoruba, the Afenifere leadership has already thrown its weight behind Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima. While the various sub nationals are allowed to flourish in a true federal system, we must at the same time not lose sight of the centre. We must also be present at the centre. Asiwaju’s candidacy offers the best opportunity for us to be important stakeholders at the centre.”

Are stated that South West was crucial in the coming elections not only because of its status as the strongest base of the progressives in Nigeria but being home to the APC presidential candidate, and as such all the people of the region must take the elections with all seriousness and give their votes to Asiwaju whom he described as “son of the soil and our very best”.

On the manifesto of Tinubu, he explained that the APC candidate and his vice were fully ready to work round the clock to end insecurity, revamp the economy in no time, realize double digit GDP, substantially increase megawatts of electricity to power industries, businesses and homes, generate reasonable jobs particularly for the unemployed youths, provide affordable loans and mortgages to Nigerians.

On agriculture and infrastructure, Are said the government of Tinubu and Shettima would build on the successes already recorded by the present administration and ensure that railways and road networks are provided and functional for uncomplicated transportation of agricultural produce across the country.

He assured that Tinubu would make life better for the masses and the rich, urging all the inaugurated committee members who he said were chosen because they “have been found worthy in character, integrity and political importance” to fully dedicate themselves to the assignment.

The Contact and Mobilization Committee made up of members from the six states of the region has Are as Director; Alhaji Bakai Okedara , Deputy Director; Hon. Oye Ojo, Deputy Director, Hon. Falade Barde, Assistant Director; Hon. Dayo Iyaniwura, Assistant Director; Hon. Wumi Ohwovoriole, Secretary; Hon. Toyosi Kolade , Assistant Secretary; and Hon. Waheed Akanbi, Assistant Secretay.

The committee also has notable politicians including Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Hon. Titi Oseni, Afolabi Kazeem and Hon. Folake Olunloyo Oshinowo, as members.