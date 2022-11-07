2023: BVAS ‘ll Enhance Credibility of Electoral Process, Says Akwa Ibom Assembly Candidate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Essien Udim State Constituency seat of Akwa Ibom State, Barrister Prince Akpabio has said that the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will enhance the credibility of the 2023 election in Essien Udim local government poll.

The BVAS, he explained would reduce factors that trigger violence and thuggery that characterised elections in the constituency in the recent past.

Akpabio stated this weekend in Essien Udim LGA while inaugurating the Akemini Awasi Campaign Council to oversee his 2023 House of Assembly campaigns.

He noted that the introduction of BVAS by INEC is one innovation that has further confirmed that the deployment of technology in our electoral process as well as other aspects of our national life is the surest way towards achieving sustainable electoral reforms and accelerated national development.

The House of Assembly hopeful said BVAS will help achieve the verification of the genuineness of the PVCs and the fingerprint or facial authentication of voters during accreditation and also replace the Z-pad for uploading the polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on election day.

The device, he stressed, also serves as INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) during voter registration and eliminates the use of incident forms during accreditation on election day.

According to Akpabio, the ability of BVAS to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters – using the voters’ fingerprints in order to prove their eligibility at a particular polling unit, will help reduce to the nearest minimum cases of electoral irregularities.

He advocated for continuous door-to-door, unit-to-unit and ward-to-ward mobilisation by his supporters and all PDP members so as to ensure victory for all PDP candidates in 2023.

He assured Essien Udim people of effective legislative representation when elected, saying his victory at the polls will usher in a new dawn that will change the narrative for the good of Essien Udim people.

