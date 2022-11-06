  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

When Globacom Boss’ Wife, Titilola Mike-Adenuga, Celebrated 60th Birthday

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Certain memorable events can only be experienced once in a lifetime. Turning 60 is surely one of such because it is a milestone age that confers dignity on the celebrator.

It was, therefore, not surprising when Titilola Mike-Adenuga, the wife of Globacom Chairman, celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She pulled all the stops to host a classy party to mark her grand entry into the diamond club.

Surrounded by her wonderful family, close-knit friends and well-wishers, Adenuga celebrated the landmark age with much glitter, grandeur and glamour. An array of A-list artistes led by Teni The Entertainer and Omawunmi entertained the guests.

Titilola is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated society matriarchs. Over the years, she has come to win the love and adulation of most society ladies. Beyond her great sense of elevated style, (which is evidently observed in her choice of jewellery and lace fabrics), she is also an embodiment of humility, grace and warmth.

At 60, age has not made her earn a single wrinkle, and neither has it taken away her winsome beauty and cheery outlook on life.

She appreciates this priceless fact, hence her predilection for unabashed modesty and moderation. The style maven lives by the mantra that worrying wastes the body, and it does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow; rather, it empties today of its strength.

A graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, she met her billionaire husband, Dr. Mike Adenuga, at the defunct Devcom Merchant Bank over 27 years ago.

Their union is blessed with children.

