Sanwo-Olu’s Massive Support for Tinubu

The 2023 presidential election is almost upon us and most of the preparations from as far back as three years ago are starting to see the light of day. Many individuals are showing their true colours as they gather around their preferred candidates. For Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, there is no better candidate for the mantle of President Muhammadu Buhari than his godfather, Bola Tinubu. And Sanwo-Olu is going out of his way to demonstrate this.

Although there are many candidates in the ring for the Nigerian presidential robe, there are only three that count as having a grand momentum. Among these, Tinubu can be considered the one with the most robust and loyal connections. It is no secret that many people in high positions today were only able to reach such heights because Tinubu spoke a word in their favour. Therefore, they owe him and are grateful to him. This is a good time to wash their consciences clean of that favour.

Sanwo-Olu is no different, although his situation is a bit special. Without question, Tinubu contributed a great deal to Sanwo-Olu’s procurement of the gubernatorial seat he occupies today, having appropriated it from Akinwunmi Ambode. Thus, Sanwo-Olu has always stood by Tinubu and continues to.

Therefore, in preparation for the 2023 presidential election, very few individuals are running around with as much zeal as Sanwo-Olu. From every indication, he is prepared to gather as many votes for Tinubu as humanly possible. And this is not overly difficult in Lagos where Sanwo-Olu is doing a very good job of ensuring that the demands of the people are met.

So, unless some unforeseen circumstance rattles the stage, Sanwo-Olu’s continued efforts in support of Tinubu’s campaign will likely win the latter the heart of Lagosians. In that case, Tinubu would have obtained the votes of the people of the most populated business city in the country.