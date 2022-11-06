Rotimi Amaechi in Silent Mode

War may be exciting for outsiders but only those that took part in it can tell the horror of their experience and the easy attitude of irritability that accompanies it. Such is the case for the category of individuals that suffered defeat during the presidential primaries conducted by the different political parties in Nigeria. Such individuals from the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are a case in point, and Rotimi Amaechi’s case is particularly instructive.

One has to give kudos to Amaechi for his wonderful performance during the APC primary. Even though Bola Tinubu eventually emerged as the winner of the show, Amaechi came second. That in itself came as a surprise considering that there were even more popular aspirants in the ring with Tinubu and Amaechi.

However, since coming second, things have seemingly stood still for the former Transport Minister. One would think that Amaechi has packed his bags and relocated elsewhere if not for the occasional song of ridicule from his opponents, especially a particularly prominent individual in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who shares the same state of origin as Amaechi.

To be sure, Amaechi is not one to take losses lightly. Almost immediately after the primary, Amaechi was among those that hinted at several political misconducts during the electoral exercise. He is one of the strongest voices assenting to the claim that many of the party delegates had been bribed with large wads of dollars so they could betray their conscience and their original intentions.

However, ever since hinting at this regretful affair, Amaechi has gone quiet. From an outsider’s perspective, Amaechi has taken a much-deserved break and may not say a word until the 2023 presidential election is upon us. And whatever he says would likely blow up stuff because that is just who Amaechi has shown himself to be, a strong and tenacious person. In the meantime, it is a silent mode for him.