Osimhen Atones for Slip asNapoli Go Eight Points Clear

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen proved to be the higher flying Super Eagle ahead of Ademola Lookman as Napoli won 2-1 at Atalanta to go eight points clear at the top of Italian Serie A.

Osimhen scored a goal and provided an assist to atone for a handball from which compatriot Lookman made hay to put Atalanta ahead in the battle between first and second in the Italian top league.

Lookman held his nerves to tuck away a penalty in the 19th minute after Osimhen handled the ball inside his own box.

It was his sixth goal in Serie A this season.

He was unlucky not to score again in the second half when his effort came off the crossbar.

However, the Napoli striker made up for this when he headed home the equaliser for his eighth goal in the league.

He then showed true grit and tenacity to deliver the assist for Napoli to go in front in the 35th minute.

Napoli now sit pretty on top of Serie A with 35 points from 13 matches, while Atalanta remain second on 27 points with two rounds of matches before the World Cup break