Osahon Okunbo Stages Jaw-dropping 35th Birthday Soirée

Strong life will almost certainly give birth to strong life, and greatness is bound to come from greatness. This is just as true for the son of the late Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, Osahon Okunbo. Since the passing away of his father, Osahon has had to adjust to the new realities of life. But sunshine is known to accompany even the harshest rain clouds. In the same way, the passing of Osahon’s father came with a boon that greatly assisted the celebration of his 35th birthday a few days ago.

There is no doubting the fact that Osahon has come into new life and new money. According to reports, he inherited a large fraction of the wealth of his father. Although very few individuals are aware of the exact magnitude of this fortune, it is a known fact that Osahon is a magnanimous person, so it did not take much to understand that his affluence had become a tiger with wings. Thus, the celebration of his 35th birthday and the sheer display of opulence left very little to the imagination.

Osahon’s 35th birthday was well-attended by some of the pillars and porters of influence and affluence in Lagos. Tagged #5years to 40, the birthday celebration brought Osahon to the limelight once more, reminding onlookers that he was no longer a greenhorn to the high society of Lagos but a strapping young man, money-wise, and someone on his way to the top.

Osahon is an experienced business analyst with top project management credentials. He rose to prominence at Ocean Marine Solutions and became Lead Project Manager after just two years. Due to his incredible talents which marked him as the son of the late Captain Okunbo, he was able to further distinguish himself, and now has Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company as clients.

It is only a matter of time before the apex of Nigeria’s corporate world becomes his new playground.