  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

One Year After, Family, Friends Remember Late Estate Mogul, Femi Osibona

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

In one of her enduring quotes, American poet, Maya Angelou, said:  “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”

These words come to mind when you remember the late real estate mogul, Femi Osibona, who died last year.

For a good reason, the late Osibona has continued to live in the hearts of his wife, families as well as business associates. 

Today, his family and friends have accepted their fate in good faith and moved on.

Our source revealed that though no special event was held in his honour, many of his friends and associates remembered him in their prayers. Some, it was gathered, posted some sweet words on social media in his remembrance.

Until he passed on, Osibona scored many firsts in the nation’s real estate sector. His firm, Fourscore Homes, is said to be a member of the NHBRC (National Home Builders Registration Council) in South Africa and the Zurich Building Guarantee in Europe.

Fourscore Homes specialises in the building of choice properties in different parts of the world.

Osibona also exhibited his expertise in property development in the United Kingdom, South Africa, US and Nigeria.

360 Degrees Towers, the ill-fated structure, was designed to be the first of its kind in Nigeria. The concept was to have serviced flats in the three towers and for residents to experience a stress-free life, complete with a hotel flair. The vision was to have people live in their homes as if they were living in a five-star hotel.

However, he could not achieve all of this, as his body was found in the rubble of a collapsed building.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.