One Year After, Family, Friends Remember Late Estate Mogul, Femi Osibona

In one of her enduring quotes, American poet, Maya Angelou, said: “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.”

These words come to mind when you remember the late real estate mogul, Femi Osibona, who died last year.

For a good reason, the late Osibona has continued to live in the hearts of his wife, families as well as business associates.

Today, his family and friends have accepted their fate in good faith and moved on.

Our source revealed that though no special event was held in his honour, many of his friends and associates remembered him in their prayers. Some, it was gathered, posted some sweet words on social media in his remembrance.

Until he passed on, Osibona scored many firsts in the nation’s real estate sector. His firm, Fourscore Homes, is said to be a member of the NHBRC (National Home Builders Registration Council) in South Africa and the Zurich Building Guarantee in Europe.

Fourscore Homes specialises in the building of choice properties in different parts of the world.

Osibona also exhibited his expertise in property development in the United Kingdom, South Africa, US and Nigeria.

360 Degrees Towers, the ill-fated structure, was designed to be the first of its kind in Nigeria. The concept was to have serviced flats in the three towers and for residents to experience a stress-free life, complete with a hotel flair. The vision was to have people live in their homes as if they were living in a five-star hotel.

However, he could not achieve all of this, as his body was found in the rubble of a collapsed building.