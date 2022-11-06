Kellogg to Introduce School-based Suoerstars Quz Competition on Zeeworld

Demonstrating deep passion for creative excellence and educational advancement in the Nigeria, Kellogg’s, the No.1 cereal brand in the world collaborates with Zee-World TV channel to introduce the maiden edition of a school-based competition program tagged “Kellogg’s Superstars Quiz show” till designed for primary school pupils across 3 major cities in Nigeria.

Kellogg’s Superstars Quiz show that seeks to stimulate the champion in primary school pupils presenting to them the opportunity to exercise their mental and physical muscle in puzzles, games, trivia, and syllabus questions which will test their abilities and eventually reveal who shines the brightest of all.

The show is scheduled to kick off last week in October and will span till the end of the year, airing weekly on Zee-World channel 166 on DSTV and Channel 25 on GTV. Zee World is the first English-dubbed Bollywood channel in Africa and popular for delivering sequences of interesting Telenovela series that keep families glued to their screen in Nigeria.

The quiz show covers three regions: Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos. Each episode will test the pupil’s academic knowledge, physical and mental skill & team spirit prowess and the winning team from each round gets valuable prizes not only for themselves (each member of the team) but also for the school being represented and the supporting teacher.

In the first 3 episodes (initial knock out), a team of three representatives each from three schools in Abuja will compete against one another to emerge the regional qualifying team from one school. Weeks down the line, same competition happens in Port Harcourt (2nd Knockout) and finally in Lagos State (3rd Knockout).

As episodes roll by, the three qualifying representative teams from each region will slug it out against one another, after which the overall outstanding team will emerge the winner of the Kellogg’s Superstars Quiz Show.

The Kellogg’s Superstars Quiz Show will be anchored by Titilayo Oyinsan a.k.a TititheDynamite an ace Television Host and Segment Producer for one of Nigeria’s top TV Breakfast Shows, she is popular for her wealth of trackable experience in broadcasting across radio and television platforms. Titi will be bringing onto the show her professional dexterity and charming personality to deliver an outstanding show as she is also a Professional News Anchor, Voice-over Artist, Voice Actor, Audiobook Narrator, Diction Trainer.

According to Ananya Mahato, the Brand Manager, Kellogg’s, “Kellogg has always been a lover of Children and most importantly more interested in creating enabling opportunity for them to thrive and flourish academically, nutritionally, physically and in all areas concerned, which is 100% in line with the brand’s functional values of “Active” and “Alert” being communicated at every occasion necessary.”

Kellogg’s Superstars Quiz show is another major project for us as it involved working closely with 27 Students in junior secondary School classes, 9 schools across 3 regions in the country, and this time we are collaborating with Zee-World to support in serving the vision and message to the world” she stated.

Beyond sharpening their academic talent, the show seeks to build confidence in the future leaders on general happenings across the globe.

It will be recalled that Kellogg also floats another educational project going on tagged Kellogg’s Superstar Scholarship instituted in 2018.

It is a yearly school-based essay writing competition designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their writing skills while also bringing out the creative uniqueness in them. Students who perform excellently in this competition are being awarded with prize money in support of their education.