Katsina Spends N140m on Purchase of Grains for Victims of Disasters

The Katsina State Government yesterday revealed that it had spent N140 million on purchase of food items to victims of disasters in the state.

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, revealed the figure in Katsina.

He stated this after receiving 370.5 metric tons of grains from the Federal Government as approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari, for distribution to vulnerable people in the state.

Nasamu said: “We have purchased the grains, even now, we are currently distributing them to the beneficiaries across the state,” he said.

Nasamu added that the government recently released N88 million to support flood victims in Shimfida, Jibiya Local Government Area.

The executive secretary revealed that the government donated N28 million to traders affected by the fire disaster in Funtua Local Government Area.

“To mention but a few, the state government has been doing its best to assist victims of disasters since its inception.

“Gov. Masari has been assisting people affected by fire incidents, flooding and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by banditry.

“The government also reserved a huge amount of money at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, for treatment of people injured during banditry attack in the state.

“Also, anytime we hear of a banditry attack, the government assists the victims with N50, 000 to N100, 000, depending on what happens to a person.”

He, therefore, urged people to continue to pray to Allah to end banditry, kidnapping, flooding, and other forms of disasters.

Nasamu also urged residents to intensify efforts in changing their bad habits, and pray to Allah to continue to guide the leaders right.