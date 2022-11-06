Jude Idada Set to Premiere  ‘Kofa’ at AFRIFF 2022

Nigeria Prize for Literature winner and multi-award-winning filmmaker Jude Idada is set to premiere his feature film ‘Kofa’ at the 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), holding at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Lagos from November 6 to 11, 2022.

‘Kofa’ is a psychological thriller about eight people who wake up in their underwear, to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there to marshal out an escape plan.

In speaking about the film, Idada explains, “‘Kofa’ is a cinematic tour de force. The word Kofa means door in Hausa, thus the film is a metaphor of the closed doors we repeatedly encounter in our lives and the length we go to open them even when the odds are stacked against us. It uses semi-nudity, gun violence, amnesia, entrapment, suspicion, scheming, death, and a racing clock that races to a shocking twist and an explosive climax.”

It features the star-studded cast of Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, and Enyinna Nwigwe among others.

AThinkingMan Media production in association with Creoternity Films and C-Blunt Films, it was written, directed, and produced by Idada alongside a producing team of Chibuzo Okoye and Femi Ogunsanwo.