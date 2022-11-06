  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

Jude Idada Set to Premiere  ‘Kofa’ at AFRIFF 2022

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

Nigeria Prize for Literature winner and multi-award-winning filmmaker Jude Idada is set to premiere his feature film ‘Kofa’ at the 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), holding at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Lagos from November 6 to 11, 2022.

‘Kofa’ is a psychological thriller about eight people who wake up in their underwear, to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there to marshal out an escape plan.

In speaking about the film, Idada explains, “‘Kofa’ is a cinematic tour de force. The word Kofa means door in Hausa, thus the film is a metaphor of the closed doors we repeatedly encounter in our lives and the length we go to open them even when the odds are stacked against us. It uses semi-nudity, gun violence, amnesia, entrapment, suspicion, scheming, death, and a racing clock that races to a shocking twist and an explosive climax.”

It features the star-studded cast of Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, and Enyinna Nwigwe among others.

AThinkingMan Media production in association with Creoternity Films and C-Blunt Films, it was written, directed, and produced by Idada alongside a producing team of Chibuzo Okoye and Femi Ogunsanwo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.