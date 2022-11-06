Gbajabiamila Urges Youths to Dream Big to Succeed

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised the youths to take their destiny into their hands and dream big to succeed and impact their world.

Gbajabiamila spoke at the graduation of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), an initiative founded by him to develop the next generation of legislators and ethical public sector leaders.

At the programme yesterday, he told the participants that it was clear “to anybody that the old equilibrium is unsettled and the rules of the old order no longer apply. What is less clear is what happens next.”

He added that the participants should count themselves fortunate because, throughout recorded history, it is in times like this that men and women of talent and ability would write their names in gold for all generations to witness.

He pointed out LMI’s mandate, which according to him, was to develop the leaders who will shape the future of our country and the world. He assured that the National Assembly was set out to train the next generation of public service leaders, especially legislators.

He said: “Part of what we have tried to achieve with this programme is to get you to set your sights higher than before and give you the confidence to reach beyond your present grasp. When I talk about setting your sights high, I am not talking about holding high office in government.

“Though, I fully expect you to do that. However, your visions for the future must not rest on the positions you aspire to or the ambitions you have for yourself alone.

“Your dreams must be about more than yourself because dreams that begin and end with your own prosperity alone are not enough for individuals as talented, bright, and capable as those graduating today. You are ordained for more than that. Do not sell yourself short by dreaming small dreams.

“As you raise your gaze from considerations of small things to focus on pursuing and achieving grand ambitions that lift us all and save the future, understand that the capabilities that brought you this far are not enough for where you want to go.

“Your achievements, including today’s graduation, demonstrate your discipline and dedication. Now you must prepare to do more than ever before. Devote yourself to lifelong learning so your mind is never closed to the possibilities in your world.”

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Agenda and Chairman, LMI Selection Committee, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, stated that out of 5000 that applied for the training, only 74 eventually made it to the end.

He said that the programme was the first of its kind, promising that it will be institutionalised.

Also speaking, the Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar Suleiman said they would sustain the programme and ensure it lived beyond the 9th national assembly.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar said that the Presidential Villa was open for tour to deepen the leadership experience of the youths.

In his address, the Director of LMI, Dapo Oyewole expressed gratitude to Gbajabiamila for the initiative.

He said that Nigeria needed the leadership skills of the young graduands, charging them to live up to the expectations.