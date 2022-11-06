Elesin Oba, Blood & Water, Others Coming to Netflix November

Netflix has got you covered as you look for a way to unwind this November. The streaming platform is set to release numerous titles, including Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, Blood & Water: Season 3, Dinner at My Place, Enola Holmes 2, The Griot, Elite: season 6, and lots more. Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, made its grand entrance to the platform on November 4.

Elesin Oba tells the story of a horseman who must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife but is faced with sudden distractions that lead to unexpected tragedy. November 4 also sees the entrance of Enola Holmes, which follows Enola as she takes on her first official case as a detective to solve the mystery of a missing girl with the help of her friends — and brother Sherlock.

After that, on November 11, fans can expect to see Dinner at My Place on the 11th of November. It tells the story of a young man, who’s ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, but finds his plans for a romantic dinner interrupted when his overdramatic ex shows up uninvited.

The Griot follows suit on the 18th of November, following the life of a talented but shy storyteller who faces betrayal after his best friend steals his tales to impress the woman they both love. On November 23, The Chosen: Season 1 makes its grand entrance introducing a fresh take on the Gospels by following Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy, and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity.

Fans of The Crown can also get ready for a thrill as on the 9th of November, the fifth season of the Crown is coming. Documentary lovers are also getting a kick this month with FIFA Uncovered and Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? coming straight to their screens on the 14th and 17th respectively.

If you watched Teletubbies as a kid, well, Netflix wants to help relieve that memory with Teletubbies coming to the streaming platform on the 14th of November. Christmas is also coming a little early with Christmas with You when a pop star in search of inspiration for a holiday song grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her but finds a shot at true love along the way.

As if that’s not enough, Elite: Season 6 makes its way on the 18th of the month. And Blood & Water: Season 3 comes soon after on the 25th of November, following Puleng and Fiks searching for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger. Other titles you should definitely add to your watchlist this month include Dwindle, Lockdown, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Osuofia in London.