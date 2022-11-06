Buhari Inaugurates Nasarawa APC Campaign Council

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Lafia inaugurated the 350 membership of the Nasarawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the 2023 general election.

Inaugurating the Nasarawa State Campaign Council, Buhari called on electorate of the state to vote for the return of the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, for the continuity and consolidation of his achievements.

Buhari, who inaugurated the Nasarawa campaign council through his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said his leadership of the APC was committed to a number of principles.

“My leadership is committed to the safety and security of this country. My leadership is committed to the revitalisation of agriculture and diversification of the economy of this country.

“I am committed to leave this country much safer. I am committed leaving this country where probity and transparency is the key.

“And therefore, these legacies I am going to leave: the legacy of infrastructure, the legacy of diversified economy, the legacy of a safer country. Who is best to consolidate that legacy?

“What I want first of all is that my party should be returned. I want all the APC governors to be returned. I want most states to become APC states. In that context, what do I want? Continuity and consolidation of our achievements in Nasarawa State.”

In an address, Sule promised that membership of the Nasarawa State Campaign Council were going to go ahead on the campaign as if they were the underdogs.

The governor said: “We are not going to have over confidence the way other people are having. We are going to put in all our energies in this campaign until we deliver because we want to come back and continue with the good work we are doing.”

Consequently, Sule presented operational tools to members of the state campaign council at the Local Government level, which include motorcycles to 147 ward chairmen and 147 ward coordinators.

A vehicle to each of the Local Government Campaign Coordinators in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state, as well as the 13 APC Local Government chairmen of the state.

Welcoming guests at the event, the Chairman of Nasarawa APC, Dr John Mamman, declared a vote of confidence on the governor.

He said: “We officials of the party are very proud of the positive impacts that the governor has made on the majority of people in the state. We will continue to pass vote of confidence on Sule to carry on with his steadfast developmental strides in all ramifications for the betterment of our people.

“This is due to the prudent and efficient management of resources in the past three years that he has been in office as governor.”

Mamman said it would, no doubt, interest the public to know that the Debt Management Office had classified Nasarawa as one of the six states in the country with the best sense of debts management.