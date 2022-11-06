Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Star in ‘Flawsome’

Reality TV star and actress Bisola Aiyeola will be joining other TV and film stars in the new Showmax Nigerian Original drama series, ‘Flawsome’.

‘Flawsome’ revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share.

Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress who has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise only to find out she isn’t her father’s chosen candidate. Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems. Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life while Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio. The 13-part drama series, created and directed by Tola Odunsi, also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

Shot in the metropolitan city of Lagos, ‘Flawsome’ comes hot on the heels of ‘Diiche’, Showmax’s first Nigerian Original limited series and joins the growing line-up of local content on the streaming platform.

‘Flawsome’ premieres November 10, 2022.