Autopsy by Police Confirms Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi, Drowned

Raphael Ehigiator

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development, saying the results from an autopsy on Ifeanyi came out on Friday.

“The autopsy has been concluded and it’s confirmed that the boy drowned. It was concluded yesterday but the investigation is still ongoing. The two detainees are still with us,” the police spokesperson stated over the phone.



The police conducted the autopsy to determine whether Ifeanyi died as a result of drowning in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State or through any other means.



A source who confirmed the development said it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case, adding, however, that the police would desist from the move if the deceased family members were against it.



“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source said.



Explaining further, the source said out of the eight domestic workers interrogated by the police in connection with Ifeanyi’s death, the cook and nanny, whose job was to cater for the wellbeing of the three-year-old boy, had been detained for some reasons, including the failure to uphold the duty of care of the minor.



Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a pool on October 31. It was gathered that the incident happened within Davido’s residence on the Banana Island of Lagos.

The three-year-old was said to have been rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.



It was also said that Davido had left for the US and Chioma for Ibadan, leaving Ifeanyi with a domestic assistant.

Following Ifeanyi’s death, the police interrogated eight of the singer’s domestic workers, including his nanny.

Two, the nanny and his cook, were subsequently detained for a further probe while the others were set free.