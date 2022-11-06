AT THE PEAK OF SECURITY CONSCIOUSNESS

Nigerians should elect people who will be able to protect them, writes Aisha Shuaibu

When a leader makes the choice to put the safety and lives of the people first, to sacrifice their comforts and sacrifice the tangible results so that the people remain and feel safe, remarkable things happen – Simon Sinek

When some foreign embassies issued security alerts in Abuja last month, it left people feeling uneasy and the tension in the air rose causing widespread panic for what was coming next. It is the special ability of Nigerians, however to return back to business as usual when after some time things seem back to normal and the initial bark appeared to have been much louder than the bite. But we cannot ignore that at the core of these concerns is a very serious threat to the near future and a clear plan of action is needed from our prospective presidential candidates. Amidst the drama of the election season are a worsening economic situation, the prevalent environmental disruptions, and the unpredictability of the nation’s security. It seems Nigeria’s wheel has been completely abandoned with no navigator in sight to steer us towards the right direction. While the country runs on auto-pilot and the people with political differences turn on themselves, focus must be brought back to the mindset we need to adopt as we prepare to choose our next president.

There have been many conversations about overhauling the security infrastructure of the country in recent years. The decentralisation of our police force is one of many suggested amendments to the Nigerian Police Force Act of 2020, that will pass the baton of responsibility to the state governments who must then properly regulate and manage their state police. A low morale and terribly understaffed agency, the Nigerian Police force must be one of the most unattractive jobs to anyone with ambition and self-respect. This of course is no real fault of the brave men and women who join to serve and protect, but to the system that has failed to honour their duty and empower them beyond where they currently are. Police posts and checkpoints have become utterly useless as crime sometimes occurs on the same street as those posts. Grassroot communities have been forced into a vigilante culture for the protection of their lives and property. Many have had to learn that to rely solely on security forces is to gamble with your life. The quality of the lives of city folk has also drifted from normalcy as daily safety concerns when attending social gatherings, when driving, or when simply walking has reached its peak.

There are many contributing factors to the already rotten security infrastructure, one of which is the failure of the government to power roads and neighbourhoods, causing them to be breeding grounds for criminal activity. The government does not do enough to acknowledge the role that small and medium businesses play in promoting safety around their establishments as most business premises have private security of their own, steady power supply and is under the watchful eye of staff and customers. Nigerian Private Security Companies (PSCs) are at an advantage as they invest in the recruitment and training of capable bodies in the provision of tailored security services across the country. The government has of course played a role in ensuring that these PSCs are directly affiliated with and supported by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to warrant effective protection of their safeguarding locations, but given the population and geography of the nation, people and properties demand more. While these companies cater to civil society, our security agencies simply need more bodies to balance the security demand of the country. With the 2023 general elections in view and the entire country debating which of the presidential aspirants will emerge victorious, the best from the bunch will definitely stand out from their plans for national security alone. The best thing any incoming leader can be is to be transparent and honest in their lack of ability to solve all the problems they are coming to meet. Following that should be a clear and concise strategy as well as their willingness to employ capable, non-corrupt people around them.

Lip service should not be tolerated in the presidential campaign as security has become our most pressing and immediate issue. The electorate should challenge these candidates to address Nigeria’s security issues through their plans once they resume office. Every dialogue session, press engagement and presidential debate should present realistic strategies that will give clarity, and assure voters that although to completely eradicate the country of these challenges may be unattainable, it is not impossible to lead us towards some stability through the commitment of a strong, fearless and dedicated leader. The 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan once said “government’s first duty is to protect the people, not ruin their lives.” In 2022 alone, Nigeria has experienced record numbers of lives lost and property destroyed, yet accountability seems to have evaporated into the noise of the elections. The hope of the Nigerian people needs to be rekindled and it begins with our choice for the most powerful office on the African Continent.

