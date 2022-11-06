AriseTVPresidentialTownhallSeries: Number of Military Personnel Grossly Inadequate to Tackle Insecurity, Says Kwankwaso  

*Promises 1m military personnel if elected president

By Juliet Akoje in AbujaThe presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said that the current number military officials is grossly inadequate.

Kwankwaso made this statement Sunday at the Arise TV Presidential Townhall Series on Security and Economy organised by Arise TV in collaboration with Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja

The presidential candidate said he had made adequate arrangement to increase the number of military officers from two hundred and fifty thousand to one million military comprising army, Airforce and navy.

He said he was going to retake every square metre of the country and pledged to increase policemen from two hundred and thirty thousand to two million.

“We will be willing to sit down with everyone with grudges in any part of the country to dialogue and at the end of the day, anyone who decides to do otherwise definitely the law will take its course”

Speaking further on security, Kwankwaso said that if the government was doing the right thing, many people will put down their arms, adding that those who do not want to do that, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure peace as people go about their legitimate business not minding religion, ethnicity.

“Today in 2022, Security agencies could not identify locations, especially everybody including the criminals are using telephone and these telephones are not difficult to identify and these are the problems.”

“In Kano, when I was in government, we constructed roads and of course gates leading into the city and the idea was to put cameras, scanners so that anybody going into our city should be checked”, he said.

More details later…