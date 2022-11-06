Another Milestone for Femi Otedola

How does one describe a man whose life epitomises grace? Better still, how does one celebrate a man who has been a great inspiration and blessing to humanity?

On Friday, November 4, billionaire businessman and Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plant, Femi Otedola, was again celebrated to high heavens when he turned 60.

For a man who is not a king, but lives a kingly life, commendations and eulogies were literally poured on him by those who had encountered him in life during the birthday celebration.

His life is a challenge to those who were born with the proverbial silver spoon but, out of sheer indiscipline and lack of focus, abused the privilege; and his life is also an inspiration for people from humble backgrounds that they should never entomb their dreams, even in the face of adversity.

While he was growing up, he displayed the traits of a child destined to be great in life. He was precocious to the admiration of all; he had also nursed a beautiful dream to be one of the greatest businessmen in the world. As a son of a former Lagos State governor, the late Sir Michael Otedola, providence has been magnanimous enough to him.

Given this, many would argue that his paths were already laced with roses because of his background. But what many do not know is that he had sowed with sweats.

Of course, you cannot rule out the divine grace in his life, a situation that further attests to his first name: Femi (it literally means God loves me).

Many years after he floated his business, he resolved to pursue his dream on the global stage. Though it looked like an impossible task, he was determined to pursue his ambition of ruling the world with unwavering doggedness.

Many would not forget in a hurry his contribution to the nation’s oil and gas with Zenon when he was the dominant force in the diesel business among oil marketing concerns. Then, he was supplying the fuel used to power generating sets of most Nigerian industries and manufacturing firms.

The world-renowned businessman has always showcased his shrewdness and brilliance. This was evident in the acquisition and turnaround he gave the moribund African Petroleum (AP), which he rechristened Forte Oil. Blessed with a proven magic wand, he successfully re-jigged the company from its former declining state to a flourishing one that became a brand to beat in the sector.

This, as he has reiterated on several occasions, did not come without a sweat. He actually toiled and sweated to put the oil company on a competitive edge today.

Although many expressed grave concern when it was announced that he was quitting the oil sector three years ago. However, those who know him too well insisted that Otedola must have thought it out as many revealed that he is, indeed, a guru in the field. He knows when to invest and when not to. He is an encyclopedia and a cognoscente in the business world. Today, his Geregu is among the leading power plants in the nation’s power sector.

Otedola, also a philanthropist, shattered all records in charity in Nigeria with a humongous donation of N5 billion to the Save the Children Foundation, in November, 2019.

At the time, this gesture sounded so “unbelievable” to some; and to others, it was just a publicity stunt. One could hardly fault those critics, especially because it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that one person would donate such a humongous amount of money.

Otedola, in giving to the cause of humanity, believes it is far better and more gratifying to make a difference in the lives of the poor.And the simple explanation finds meaning in his abiding philosophy that “God has been so kind to me in life. I feel highly privileged. The only way I can show my gratitude to Him is to use my resources to support those who are underprivileged. This I intend to do for the rest of my life.’’