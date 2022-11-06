Adebiyi Adesina’s Unique Motors Top the List of World Cup Tour Campaign Sponsors 

Bravery and courage are undoubtedly two marbles that a true expert requires to conquer the world. Adebiyi Adesina and his team of focused business operatives are currently doing their best not to be swept away by the deluge of cheers and felicitations from Nigerians at home and those abroad.

Adesina and his Unique Motors are gradually moving into high ranks with world-tier companies. The most recent evidence of this is the preparation for the Inside Qatar World Cup Tour campaign. This campaign was organized by Peel Aston Global and is meant to help Nigerians experience the World Cup of tournaments to be held in Qatar, the East Arabian country that is hosting the event.

According to reports of the preparations for the flag-off of the different tournaments, different sponsors are being unveiled. Adesina’s Unique Motors is one such sponsor and the glory of this sponsorship is such that it will allow Adesina to take his company to see a bigger world and a better arena for conducting business.

From the reports of Adesina’s conquest, the Inside Qatar World Cup Tour campaign will start at Good Beach, Lagos, with a beach football tournament. To spice things up a bit, Infinix Nigeria has handed out cash prizes and many other gift items to be won during the tournament. And afterwards, there will be a party to celebrate the Inside Qatar World Cup Tour Campaign kickoff.

Adesina’s Unique Motors is among the handful of companies that have been afforded the opportunity to be sponsors of the event. Others include Heritage Bank, Hyundai Motors, EcoFrost Security, and many others. Based on the prestige of this crowd, one can automatically tell that Unique Motors has started to play with the big boys.

Truly, amazing things are set for Adesina and his team, as well as Unique Motors. One can only imagine what great plans the man has for his beloved company.