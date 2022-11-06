25 Young Creatives Emerge at MTN, LIMCAF Grand Finale

The 15th edition of the Life in My City Arts Festival (LIMCAF), in partnership with the MTN Foundation, officially ended on Saturday, 29 October 2022, with a gala and award night at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Following the successful regional exhibitions across eight states in the country, where the top 100 artworks were selected, the artworks of 25 artists made it to the winning spot. Fourteen artists received consolation prizes, five artists received cash gifts from individual sponsors, the five best artists in different categories including textile design, photography, graphics design, ceramics and painting, all received N250,000 each, and the overall winner received a cash prize of N500,000.

Representing the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the award ceremony, Commissioner for Lands, Enugu state, Hon. Chidi Aroh commended the efforts of the LIMCAF organisation.

“In Enugu state, we firmly believe that in all our difficulties as a nation, the greatest message we must give to the youths is the message of hope, strengthened by our determination to continue to create a platform for hope, and an enabling environment for the youths to thrive,” he said.

Also giving his remarks at the ceremony, Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro, commended the LIMCAF committee and stated that the Foundation does not regret sponsoring the festival, especially as the objective aligns with the Foundation’s mandate focused on youth empowerment.

The MTN Foundation is actively invested in empowering Nigerian youths in the arts and creative industry through partnerships on various creative projects and theatre productions. Over the years, the Foundation has invested over 380 million Naira in art and theatre projects, and over 3,000 young creatives and skilled professionals have benefitted from the Foundation’s support.