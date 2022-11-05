Wizkd Headlines Naomi Campbell’s ‘Emerge’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

British-American Supermodel Naomi Campbell, and Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid are very good friends. They are known to support each other at various times. Their friendship not a few misconstrue. Multiple times, these two great personalities serve their fans friendship goals, sparking rumours of a romantic affair.

The two have this year met a couple of times at different gigs and fashion shows to the admiration of their fans and followers. They look good together anytime they caught up. While many truly believe they have a thing for each other despite their age difference 52-32.

The widely held notion about both superstars as item appears quite untrue. The Nigerian singer alongside one of his baby mamas, Jada with their son Zion last Sunday night turned out in Doha, Qatar at the launch of Naomi Campbell’s latest project “Emerge”, with the help of the Emerge/Art and Fashion Exhibition, created in association with Qatar Creates.

With a slew of A-list pals showing up to show their support. Jada shared the photos on Instagram and they were all shades of beautiful. The supermodel hosted a star-studded event and was joined by notable fashion and creative names. Model Chanel Ayan, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Arabia and Vogue Man, British fashion designer Ozwald Botang, and luxury real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid were among the figures at the event.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness, and provide a platform for support, and a larger audience for the work of the upcoming generation of creative talent from emerging regions. It honours the artistic creations of African and Diaspora artistes. To run until December 20, it was curated by Nigerian-British curator, Aindrea Emelife.

During the exhibition, Emelife, who is also an art historian and writer, said it explores “different narratives between African arts and the Diaspora,” and the artistes represent portrayals on “Blackhood, Black personhood, storytelling, all inspired by African literature”.

The exhibition brought together 27 contemporary creators and seven recognised and rewarded fashion designers. Among them were Kehinde Wiley, Delphine Diallo, Patrick Alston, Vania Leles, Victor Ehikhamenor, Larry Ossei-Mensah, Thebe Magugu, Abdel El Tayeb, Bianca Saunders, Artsi Ifrach, Lamine Badian Kouyaté, Nikki Nkwo Onwuka and Kenneth Ize.