Rotary Club of Ikeja Again Empowers Traders

Few months after presenting a cheque of N500,000 (interest-free loan) to the Isolo Obada Market women in Lagos State, Rotary club of Ikeja has yet again presented another cheque of same amount to another set of beneficiaries from the same Isolo Obada Market men and women.

According to a press release issued by the Director, Public Image of the club, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the cheque was presented to the Iyaloja of the Isolo Obada Market Men and Women, Alhaja Wosilat Yusuf Saka by Past Assistant Governor, Dipo Onabanjo.

While describing the presentation as one of the traditions of the club, the Imaginative President, Sola Akinsiku commended the Iyaloja for always ensuring that the beneficiaries never renege on paying back the interest free loans.

“At Rotary Club of Ikeja, we have always been supporting indigent traders of Isolo Obada Market for many years and we can confidently say that the beneficiaries have never failed to pay back the loans.

Today, we are yet again for the second time in this 2022/2023 Rotary year presenting interest-free loans of N25,000 each to 20 beneficiaries of traders in Isolo Obada Market.

We must commend the leadership of the Iyaloja and we will also ensure that we do not rest on our oars in supporting these indigent traders.’’

Few days after her installation, Rotary club of Ikeja was the first Rotary club in Rotary International District 9110 to host the Imaginative District Governor, Omotunde Lawson in July during the first business meeting of the club during which the District Governor made the first cheque presentation.