Organisers Assure Boxers of Classy Experience at  Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym Boxing Clinic

Organisers of Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Clinic have assured boxers of top-class training experience during their three-day camp at the ultra-modern Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG).

The clinic is organised for eight selected Nigerian boxers by Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, and supported by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman GOtv Boxing.

Addressing boxers and coaches at the gym, on Thursday, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, said modalities have been put in place to ensure they have a good camping experience.

Alumona stated that this is the first edition of the clinic which opened on Thursday. He added that plans are in place to hold the clinic every quarter.

“Everything you need for the next three days will be provided to ensure you are comfortable and focused. This gym is in a secluded environment that enables boxers to focus fully on the training. I want you to relax, train, and get fit. This is the first edition of this clinic. We will try and do this quarterly,” he said.

Alumona explained that the clinic is aimed at bridging the capacity gap among Nigerian boxers and urged the boxers to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“The promoter, Ogunsanya, believes that Nigerian boxers should be able to train the way foreign professionals do. It is why we have taken you guys away from all forms of distraction. There are talents out there, but not enough capacity. I urge you guys to take full advantage of this facility to equip yourselves. I am confident that at the end of these three days, you will be better,” he said.

The Flykite boss noted that the three coaches for the clinic were selected based on their track record. He also appreciated them for accepting the responsibility.

“We have chosen these coaches because they have shown over the years their capacity to impart on young boxers. I want to also thank them for accepting this role because it’s not that we are paying them something special for this,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the coaches, Augustine Okporu commended organisers of the clinic for the opportunity to use the well-equipped facility.

“This is a very good opportunity for these boxers. We are excited. We will see to it that they are well drilled to ensure the purpose of this clinic is achieved, Okporu said.

Other coaches at the clinic are Shehu Yusuf and Afolabi Shittu.