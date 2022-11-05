MultiChoice Extends WWE Media Rights, Broadcasts Live Matches on Supersport, Showmax

WWE and MultiChoice, today, announced a major broadcast partnership that will see Showmax, the leading streaming service platform, become the new home of WWE Network in Nigeria and Africa.

The partnership incorporates all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, as well as WWENetwork’s vast library of original and archived programming available to stream on-demand.

Additionally, SuperSport, the sport broadcasting subsidiary of video entertainment platform, MultiChoice, will continue to broadcast live weekly episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT as well as all of WWE’s Premium Live Events in a multi-year extension.

The weekly programming will continue to be broadcast 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism. SuperSport recently launched a brand-new localised WWE content series called JAMBO WWE, and the expanded WWE and MultiChoice partnership will see additional partnership initiatives leveraging WWE IP announced during the term.

“Showmax is the market leader and a perfect home for WWE content,” said Matt Drew, WWE Senior Vice President, International. “By delivering our premium live events including WrestleMania, we believe this partnership will expand our audience and deliver even more to WWE fans throughout the region.”

Yolisa Phahle, Chief Executive Officer at MultiChoice Connected Video, added: “Adding WWE to the Showmax platform is an exciting development that we know our entertainment and sport-loving African subscribers are going to enjoy, making WWE even more accessible and affordable.”

Showmax is a streaming service in Africa that bundles MultiChoice’s entertainment offering with music channels, news, and live sports streaming from SuperSport. Subscribers can live stream the latest seasons of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa, and UEFA Conference leagues, as well as FIFA World Cup and more. The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

The service is available throughout sub-Saharan Africa and to selected diaspora markets worldwide. For a free trial, visit www.showmax.com.

Showmax can be streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles with data consumption management available using the bandwidth capping feature.