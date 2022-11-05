Longrich Marks 10th Anniversary, Rewards Customers

Omolabake Fasogbon

Multinational Network Company, Longrich International Nigeria has marked its ten years of doing business in Nigeria.

In marking the feat, the organisation also rewarded its customers who have stayed true to the brand in ten years.

Speaking at an event, Chief Executive Officer of Longrich International, Alex Jia attributed the brand’s quick growth to determination and ambition.

He identified some of the organisation’s notable feats, which included opening ten new branches, as well as generating over 150 new star Directors in the past five years, 90 per cent of who are Nigerians.

“I believe that with the foundation of ten years, new members will move faster and higher. I implore us all to work hard to move to another level of ten years.”

Also speaking, one of the 5Star Directors, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa disclosed that the past ten years had been challenging in the area of gaining consumers’ trust.

“We had to put in a lot of work and make a lot of personal sacrifices, practically marketing, training and seminars week in week out, to help us to stand the challenges of the first ten years.

“It is good to look back and be grateful for the success we have achieved due to our input, God was really there with us. As we look into the future of the next ten years, new members are going to write their own history for the next 10years and we hope to witness greater success.”

Guests were treated to a light musical performance from popular afrobeat musicians, Francis Atela and Timi Dakolo.