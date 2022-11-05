  • Saturday, 5th November, 2022

LEAP Africa, Technical Partners  Empower Over 5000 Youths

Business | 4 mins ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Leadership Development organisation, LEAP Africa, in partnership with Dow and other technical partners have empowered over 5000 youths at the 2022 edition of Youth Day of Service (YDoS) campaign. 

The week-long event had youths across 34 African countries coming out to contribute their quota to a sustainable future, through act of volunteerism and community service.

The theme for this year’s programme is ‘Youthful and Useful’. According to the organisers, the year’s edition saw to the implementation of over 64 projects that touch on the elements of Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). The projects being led by individuals, corporations, public and social sector range from tree planting, school painting, food drives, beach cleaning and digital sensitisation, amongst others. 

Commenting, Managing Director of Dow Northern and Western Africa, Sami Mainich reiterated the importance of youth empowerment to a sustainable future.

He said, “We recognise that the future is created by what is done today through empowerment, collaboration, and deliberate investments in the communities we live and work in. As global citizens, we believe in dedicating our time and talents to challenges and opportunities that connect science, people, and community across the globe. 

This is to enable us achieve our envisioned world built on human creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

 “This is achievable only when the youths are empowered to realize their full potential. As such, we partnered with Leap Africa on the YDOS campaign to develop and support solutions that spark positive change and builds resilient, sustainable communities”.

In her remark, Ag Executive Director, LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni stated that the YDOS initiative provides enormous opportunities to engage the hands and hearts of individuals, the third sector, as well as the public and private stakeholders to actualise the SDGs. 

She said, “We are committed to supporting and nurturing the agency of young people across the continent with skills and tools to enable them to become transformative leaders in their sphere of influence. Our partnership with Dow in this year’s edition supported our vision to sustain our wide reach on the continent.”

