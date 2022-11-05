Lagos Table Tennis League Kicks Off 

The rested Lagos State Table Tennis League returns on November 6th 2022 at Eko Club in Surulere, Lagos as teams’ battle for places in the grand finale.

The league which is an open tournament will have teams within and outside Lagos competing against one another in the men and women events as the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) promises to raise the standard with the staging of the league on November 6 and 13.

According to the chairman of LSTTA Tunji Lawal, the essence of the league was to engage the players ahead of the major events like the National Sports Festival taking place in Delta State later this month.

“We believe Lagos is the home of table tennis and we want to uphold this legacy by ensuring that players that reside within and outside Lagos compete against themselves on a weekly basis. This league will dovetail into the grand finale later this year where teams will be rewarded for their efforts in the league. Apart from the prizes at the finale, on a weekly basis, cash prizes will be won by teams and for us at LSTTA, the players remain our priority as we want to nurture them to stardom,” he said.

He however, said that already more than 10 teams have registered for the tournament while more teams are still expected to be part of the tournament.

The league is a team event with each team expected to be made up of five players and a coach while the top two teams in the men and women events will qualify for the grand finale on December 18.

