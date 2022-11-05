Iconic Adeeyo Lives Forever in Our Hearts

Olumide Lawal



Many are still in utter shock and disbelief; others are yet to come to the reality of the devastating transition to glory of a great man of the people, an intellectual icon and a boardroom guru, known as Dr. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo (OON). On October 14, 2021, he bade the world goodbye in far-away Dubai in a blaze of glory. Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo went back to his creator and was interred at Eternal Home Cemetry, Km. 35, Oyo Road, Ibadan, having rekindled hope in many people. An exceptional and gifted human being. We were all deeply distressed at the funeral service. A sober gathering it was. Strain etched on the faces of mourners.

And as well-wishers and associates gathered at his 76 Oduduwa Crescent, G.R.A. Ikeja residence, on October 14, 2022 to mark the first-year anniversary of his glorious transition and cherish his fond memories, the magnetism of Dr. Adeeyo was yet to wane. It was clear, that Sir Eyo, as he was fondly called by his admirers, pursued and delivered his earthly ambitions with diligence and rare wisdom. Sir Adeeyo was one heart full of love – May God bless his heart of love and meekness. He was a most sparkling and dynamic personality.

The outpouring of affection and respect for him at the occasion was an evidence, that he fulfilled his pledge of unassailable service to mankind. Adeeyo used his high public profile to draw attention to the plight of the under-privileged. The great son of Olodooba and Alusekere Compound in Ede, Osun State, came, saw and was impactful on so many aspects of human endeavours. He traversed the universe like a colossus and excellently too. Sir Eyo, in good and bad times never lost his capacity to smile and laugh; nor to inspire others with his warmth and humility.

Dr. Adeeyo’s kindness and love for all that crossed his path remain our solace. And for that we thank you. Adeeyo’s unalloyed loyalty to causes he believed in, together with his sharpness of mind and high cerebral quality, continue to propel us to be of immense service to humanity, just as he was during his lifetime.

Sir Adeeyo did a good work by sermonizing, that parents should do a good job of giving their children the affection, which nature demands to help them tremendously to be good citizens of the world. Adeeyo was an encyclopedia of raw knowledge and native intelligence in all ramifications. He was unique in all his undertakings, measured in styles and strides. His trouble-shooting skills that brought peace to many troubled homes, endeavours and relationships were exemplary and legendary.

Mankind miss seeing his sartorial and elegant appearances in whatever apparels he chose to appear in. We miss your velvet and rich voice, from where intellectualism was dispensed with confidence at different fora. All he cared about was life more abundant for all, though he did not suffer fools gladly. Very readily forgiving. From Adeeyo good heart and beautiful soul, there was no malice. No ill-feeling.

And here we come to another truth about ’Wale Adeeyo. For all the status, the glamour and applause he garnered, he was almost ‘childlike’ in his desire to do good to the genuinely down-trodden of the earth and release them from deep feelings of unworthiness.

Dr. Adeeyo’s unique, dignified, irreplaceable, extra-ordinary and urbane personality, will never be extinguished from our minds. We give thanks to Almighty God, for those qualities and strength that endeared Adeeyo to us during his lifetime. Guide Adeeyo family, oh thou great Redeemer. May flights of Angels continue to sing your soul in your rest.

He was a man who did not tolerate half-measures in getting things done in orderly manner and transparently Sir Adeeyo was extremely sympathetic to the cause of promoting the educational advancement of indigent but brilliant students. His refrain was; “give education to many and you build a solid nation”. He was very lively and humorous to a fault.

This world has very few people like Dr. Adeeyo, who work devotedly for the well-being of the poor, the deprived and down-trodden. All of which he ventured into within his limited resources. Sir Eyo was an amazing and remarkable personality. A loyal person to his friends, associates, family members and a genuine crusader, who did a great deal for others without expecting anything in return.

Dr. Adeeyo, offered his wide shoulders for many people to lean on, and in the process, provided succor to them; wiping off their tears. The world is incensed by his courage and persistence in getting up and going on whenever life knocked him and brings low time.

He was never unrelenting. His midas touch was an invaluable asset that kept him at the loftier side of life. Sir Adeeyo manifested a total family man as he dotted over his four adorable children – Aminu, Bashir, Aisha and Faridah. He was a lovable husband of his darling wife and soulmate, Awwa, who by the grace of God, has been holding the home front well with grace and candour. She continues to display that rare prowess of the status of a jewel of inestimable value, that Sir Eyo rightly conferred on her and she still remains so.

An incurable nationalist that he was, writing in major national newspapers, under the heading; “Buhari, Gambari Signpost a new direction”, to commemorate the 60th Independence anniversary of our great country on October 1, 2020, Dr. Adewale Adeeyo displayed his intellectual iconism. He wrote and I quote: “may the sublime combinations of the President’s inner strength and crucial obstinacy, that sustained him in five presidential electoral campaigns, with 3 harsh defeats and 2 splendid and triumphant victories, mingle with subtlety, caution, imagination, emphaty and God’s mercy to fill our Mr. president with sturdy encouragement and his collaborator, the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, with sound wellness and zealous wit as they calmly and astutely serve our dear nation”. That was vintage Sir Adewale Adeeyo, A patriot to the core.

He ended up his earthy sojourn as the Chairman of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and made a very good outing of it. He sown like a star. The media industry, where he was the Publisher of the defunct highly successful Anchor Newspaper, the academic and corporate environment; the Islamic community and humanity generally, miss his sweet company and resilience.

Dr. Adeeyo, showed this writer true love and guidance. I drank from his wealth of invaluable experience and fountain of wisdom. Dr. Adeeyo taught me like many others, lessons in resilience, never-say-die spirit; endurance and perseverance, even at the height of extreme hardship. He imbued in some of us, the reality, that we should venture into difficult terrains of various human endeavours and score in a grand style. We are holding high, these lofty, deals. We miss your wise counsels.

I implore all of Dr. Adeeyo’s well-wishers, to strive to establish a Foundation in his honour to enable his worthy legacies thrive forever. Dr. Adeeyo is simply irreplaceable.

Sir Adewale Adeeyo as our rose, may you ever grow in our hearts. You were the grace that placed itself where lives were torn apart. Now you belong to heaven and the starts spell out your name. Aljanat Fridau, grant him oh Allah SWT

Olumide Lawal wrote from Ailaka Compound, Ede, Osun State.