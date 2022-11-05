Ford Pro Reveals new 2023 Transit Trail

Bennett Oghifo

For more than six decades, Ford has provided travelers with vans, trucks and chassis built for life on and off the road. In fact, more motorhomes are built on Ford chassis than any other brand.

Ford Pro has announced it is continuing that tradition with Transit Trail, an upfit-ready adventure van that leverages the same capability, versatility and customisation options that helped make Ford Transit® America’s best-selling commercial van.

“No matter the task at hand – delivering packages or enjoying life off the grid – customers can rely on their Transit to get the job done,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “Our decades of experience in the motorhome industry and insights from the van-life community helped us design a vehicle that makes it easier for adventure seekers to start their next journey.”

Equipped to take on more of life’s adventures

Available in three cargo van configurations, including medium- and high-roof models and a high-roof extended-length variant, the new Ford Transit Trail is equipped for improved off-highway capability with the following standard features and capabilities:

3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine that produces 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque3, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, with five selectable drive modes, including Normal, Eco, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul and Slippery

3.5-inch increased ride height, a 2.75-inch wider track, 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires, and 16-inch black alloy wheels

Black grille with integrated marker lamps and black HID headlamps, unique skid plate-style front bumper, splash guards, wheel arch cladding, front wheel arch liners, and slider-style driver- and passenger-side steps

Heavy-Duty Trailer Package with up to 6,500-lb. towing capacity for hauling a boat, four-wheelers, snowmobiles or other adventure toys.

Tech features that enable confidence while on and off the trail with Intelligent Access with push-button start, Blind Spot Assist 1.0, Reverse and Side Sensing systems, Adaptive Cruise Control

SYNC®4 with SiriusXM® with 360L, HD Radio™ and Ford Power-Up software updates, a 12-inch touchscreen, a high-resolution digital camera, and 110-volt, 12-volt and USB outlets

Creating a comfortable home on the road

Transit Trail in the high-roof, extended-length configuration provides van-lifers up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space to upfit. Both high-roof variants provide full standing room to people as tall 6-feet, 5-inches. The cargo area floor in the extended-length model stretches more than 14 feet.

Drillable areas positioned specifically for cabinetry, shelving, bed and more allow do-it-yourselfers and upfitters to consider countless configurations. Privacy glass and an optional roof vent fan make time spent in the van more comfortable. Creature comforts in the cabin include an overhead shelf, illuminated sun visors and driver and passenger swivel seats.

An available Upfitter Package helps travelers power auxiliary accessories such as an exterior light bar and includes high-capacity upfitter switches, a larger center console, an auxiliary fuse panel with a high-spec interface connector, dual AGM batteries and a modified vehicle wiring system.

BUILT FORD TOUGH® tested and backed by Ford Pro

As part of the Transit® family of vans, the Transit Trail adventure-ready chassis is re-tuned and tested to meet the same BUILT FORD TOUGH durability standards as the rest of the Transit® lineup. This enables the vehicle to maintain Ford’s 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Transit Trail owners can also benefit from access to the Ford Pro network of upfitters and interior installers easily accessible on fordupfits.com. Customers also will travel confidently with the convenience of the Ford dealer network of more than 3,000 maintenance and service centers for vehicle upkeep, as well as access to a growing fleet of more than 800 mobile service vans when the unexpected happens in unexpected locations.

Assembled in Missouri, home of the Kansas City Assembly Plant4, Transit Trail will provide do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors with a turnkey canvas direct from the factory. Current MSRP for Transit Trail starts at $65,9755. For more information on the 2023 Transit Trail, visit www.ford.com.

1Based on third-party 2021 CY registration data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc.

2Based on total U.S. reported sales (2021 CY).

3Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

4Assembled in the USA with domestic and foreign parts.

5Current MSRP for base vehicle. Excludes destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emissions testing charge. Optional equipment not included. Starting A, Z and X Plan price is for qualified, eligible customers and excludes document fee, destination/delivery charge, taxes, title and registration. Not all vehicles qualify for A, Z and X Plan.

SiriusXM, Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc., and its respective subsidiaries. HD Radio is a proprietary trademark of iBiquity Digital Corp.