Deborah Ojo: Leasing Hope for Financial Freedom, Owning Homes

At a time when the global real estate market size is expected to reach $5.85 trillion by 2030, a nimble entrepreneur and real estate investor, Deborah Ojo is going all out to lease hope to families to realise their dreams of owning a home and attaining financial freedom.

Ojo is a real estate broker with RE/MAX, the largest realtor company in Canada. She is passionate about educating buyers and sellers on the real estate process and is committed to educating, mentoring and supporting other budding entrepreneurs.

She boasts of a degree in Human Resources Management and a Postgraduate Degree in Project Management.

Her reputation for getting the job done with her Midas touch, enthusiasm and dedication has helped her to rise through the ranks in her industry.

In 2018, Ojo clinched the Re/max Platinum awards, and in 2019, she won the Chairman’s Club Award. And 2020 didn’t end without according to her the Top Producing Agents Award. In 2021, she also emerged winner of the Chairman’s Club Award.

Her ability to focus on portfolio building for her clients has always distinguished her. Their first property is usually the gateway for them to own multiple properties in their portfolio.

Today, Ojo manages her team at Deborah Homes. At Deborah Homes, the astute realtor offers consultation to her clients on how they can grow their portfolios. She connects them to trusted professionals who would help them achieve their real estate investment goals.

With the knowledge that childhood dreams hold clues into what people may be naturally drawn to as adults. As a child, the Deborah Homes boss had wild dreams; she wanted to own multiple businesses. She saw herself running big conglomerate businesses, owning large apartments and more. Little wonder she is moving towards her dreams, taking it one day at a time.

On the traits that have helped her soar against the odds, Ojo believes it’s her passion and drive to continue to place her clients’ needs above all that has separated her from her competitors. In her words, “I am not number one, my clients are ”.

For her career highlights, the visionary entrepreneur says it was when she received the Million Level Award in 2021 – Hall of Fame. “I am the youngest black girl who has ever received this award”, she expressed.

“I take delight in moments when my clients can fire their bosses because their portfolio generates cash flow to replace their salary.

“Last year, we worked with over 50 families to build and double their real estate portfolio. This year, we set a target to help 100 families to do the same. However, we have surpassed that number and counting,” she added.

Ojo also believes in not deeming one’s light for others. Hear her: “I have learned so many lessons, but the most recent is to not dim your lights to make others comfortable.

“When you grow sometimes faster than the norm, people want you to behave a certain way or you will be tagged as being proud. As long as you stay humble, don’t be afraid to express yourself and speak up whenever necessary.”