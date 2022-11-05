Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy on Soundtrack  of ‘Black Panther II’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Highly anticipated soundtrack from the new Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” released yesterday has a good number of Nigerian music superstars on the compilation. The star-studded movie features songs from Rema, Burna Boy, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy DML. Nigerian producers also worked on some tracks on the project including P.Priime who worked on three tracks.

“Wakanda Forever” is the 2022 sequel to Black Panther released to global acclaim in 2018. With nineteen songs, the second installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster delight listeners as it also features some of the finest artistes around the world. Movie buffs around the world will have the opportunity to see the movie when hit theaters a week later.

Wakanda Forever sound track features over 40 international artistes and were recorded in Lagos, Mexico City, London and Los Angeles. Last week, Marvel and Rihanna released the lead single, “Lift Me Up” (co-written by Tems), breaking the former’s six-year music hiatus.

The soundtrack album was produced by the film’s director, Ryan Coogler along with the composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, the chief creative officer at Def Jam, and Dave Jordan ‘Black Panther: In what became a massive labor of love, Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack – which involved six studios, across three continents and five countries.

Over the course of the film, the audience will hear over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists. Coogler was intimately involved in the creation of the music for the film, from co-writing lyrics on the Rihanna track ‘Lift Me Up’ to suggesting the cover of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ performed by Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems and bridged together with Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Alright’ for the film’s instantly viral trailer.