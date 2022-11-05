Akpejiori Set Eyes on World Champion

Boxing fans will be treated to a true clash of punchers on December when Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his North America Boxing Federation (NABF) and North America Boxing Association (NABA) heavyweight belts against imposing Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs). Ahead of the title fight, Akpejiori spoke to some Nigerian journalists

It appears your main target now is how to get a fight with Tyson Fury. How far have you gone towards achieving that goal?

No, my target is not to get a fight with Tyson; I don’t actually have anybody in particular in mind. I have a goal and that is to have a fight with whoever is the world champion and take over as the world champion. So my goal is to become the world champion as quickly as possible. I am working towards that goal and whoever is the champion when I get chance becomes the person to fight.

Yes, Tyson Fury’s name has been associated with my ambition but it is just because he has the belt. My drive is after whoever is wearing the belt.

…At a point Anthony Joshua was a world champion and looked like getting back his spot. Now Joshua is a Nigerian…how would a fight with Joshua be when you know full well his deep Nigerian lineage? Would you be keen in an all-Nigeria heavyweight fight?

Is there a big deal about that? I don’t think so. Americans fight Americans all the time and so that wouldn’t bother me in any way. He has done well for Britain remember. He has made a huge name for himself and for Britain but that’s the much it has to be for me. Whoever stands in front of the world title and me has to give way. I have a goal and I am pursuing it with all that I have got.

Reading through your early sporting years we can see that you were a very good basketballer, indeed having gone to America via basketball. What happened? At what stage did you begin to see yourself as a boxer instead of being a basketball player?

At a point I just started going to the gym to train to become a boxer and that was how the change began and eventually everything followed and it became a profession where I can chase my goal…

So, nobody influenced you or something like that?

It was not that way of somebody influencing me. First basketball was no longer giving me the kind of thrill I wanted towards the end of my time in college and then I had a few injuries playing basketball, and I was not feeling the way I wanted on the court. I was not okay and this was not in any way helping my goals. My spirit was going off and I had picked up serious interest in the boxing gym. My heart and head wanted boxing and so I decided to go for it. That was how the switch came.

And certainly, no regrets about the move

No regrets in anyway. I like what I’m doing; I am exactly where I should be and that is helping my drive.

You have had 13 fights and they all ended in knock outs. It’s like you are getting quite conditioned to shorts fights of less than four rounds…we are just looking at a situation where you meet a very rugged fighter that makes go the long distance…

It is 14 fights now and the last fight went the full distance. It was not a knockout and so I have shown I can fight well in all situations.

But know something. I have never gone into the ring with the mindset to end the fight in round two or three. I go in there with just one goal and that is to win the fight. So I go into the ring fighting aggressively to win and if the fight ends in round two it is a bonus because it was not exactly a plan.

You are a Nigerian but Nigerians have only watched your fights on TV and read about you in different places. Any fight hopefully in Nigeria? Have you thought about fighting big time in front of friends and relatives?

Yes, possibly in future; I’m very open to that. Venue is largely determined by many factors but I would love to have a fight back in Nigeria if it’s possible.

What’s your next fight…any fight this year?

Yes, definitely. Something is on for this December and it has practically been tied up except that I can’t say much about it until it is announced. Certainly a fight in December and the details would soon be made public.

The NBA season just started and you certainly have basketball in your system. Are you a regular guest at the NBA games?

Not exactly, I watched but not like a super fan of the league. I live in Miami and so the Miami Heat are but the last time I was live at the arena was last season when they played their first home game of the season. But now I watch more games on the Tv than going to the centres.

You are single. Can we picture you with a Nigerian lady when you wed?

I like to keep my private life off the public but certainly I am not particular about where the person is coming in from or where she resides. All I want is a happy home; a truly happy marriage. That is the most important thing.

Boxers are paid heavily especially heavyweights like you. How do we rate you? A billionaire, a multi…

You know that I have not had hundreds of fight: it is a gradual process. But do those wealth measurements matter? What I am sure of is that I am not hungry; I don’t really lack anything to the glory of God.

You left Nigeria for college in the USA so we assume your family is still here in Nigeria.

Yes, my family is majorly in Nigeria but my younger sister is based in Toronto…

The moment you mentioned Toronto, Masai (Ujiri) came into the picture. A man with basketball in the system and Nigerian should most likely have met with him

Yes, definitely I know Masai and we are good together. Masai is a wonderful guy and doing so positively for the game, himself and Africa.

Good luck in your fight then