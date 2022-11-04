WIMIN’s Maiden Edition Of Gold And Gem Stone Conference For November 4th

The Lagos Chapter of the Women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN) will be hosting the maiden edition of the Gold and Gem Stone Conference and Exhibition from Friday, November 4th to Saturday, 5th in Lagos.

The event which is held in collaboration with WIMIN’s concept partners namely APATA Gems, AC&C Priceless Nigeria Limited and Energy & Mineral Resources Nigeria has the sole objective to promote value addition.

The event scheduled to kick off with an opening ceremony/exhibition at the Metropolitan Club, Ikoyi on November 4th and an award dinner at Cilantro Restaurant Ikoyi on November 5th, also aims to encourage the participation of more women in the sector through sensitisation and awareness to financial institutions, potential investors and government.

Addressing pressmen during a media parley to announce the event, the Founder/National President of WIMIN, Engr. (Dr.) Jenet Adeyemi said, the conference will address the strategic role of women in the development of the solid mineral sector in Nigeria and shall further examine the investment environment of the mining as it affects women.

The conference will also divulge the critical limitations to funding, how and where to engage as an investor especially in the midstream, sidestream, or downstream sectors where value addition is important; reflecting on the opportunities and challenges.

The highlight of the two-day event, she revealed further, is the design competition where the best jewelry designer shall be selected and walk away with great gifts, adding that assessment of designs shall be by very reputable jewelry designers.

The event will also feature a plenary session that will have professionals from across the sector for valued presentations with attendance cutting across diverse groups while top government representatives, traditional rulers, financial institutions and WIMIN members are expected to participate in addition to the Exhibition and Private viewing on November 3rd for a select few to woo them to invest in the sector. The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Miners Association of Nigeria will be in attendance”, she added.

Adeyemi, noted further that all critical stakeholders in the mining sector needed to make efforts in ensuring that women are carried along in all the solid mineral value chains considering the strategic role they play in the development of the mining sector in Nigeria.

She further enjoined the government, critical stakeholders, and the general public to join hands with WIMIN as we push for gender mainstreaming in the sector.

“No nation can develop when more than 50% of its population is neglected. To grow as a nation, none should be left behind. This is the time to ensure that Nigeria’s Precious Stones and gold are traceable to Nigeria and listed in the ‘Yellow book’”, she added.