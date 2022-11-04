Viral Hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums Returns with ‘That Unserious Focus Boi’

After his instrumental record, ‘Focus Dance Beat’, took the music industry by surprise, in 2020, life changed for Adewale Oguntade. For the hitmaker better known as Ajimovoix Drums, it became an era of newly-found fame. Music superstars from Burna Boy to Olamide, among others always displayed the signature head-nodding dance that was associated with the song, as they toured the world.

While the pulsating percussion and piano rhythms of ‘Focus Dance Beat’ became a highlight for every dance floor, music concert and party where Afrobeats music was concerned, Ajimovoix Drums found a new reason to return to the microphones.

Away from his dance-heavy instrumentals, Ajimovoix Drums poured his heart into his solo projects where he appears as a singer. From ‘Border to Border’, to his just-released ‘That Unserious Focus Boi’ album, the young musician switches on his soulful mien in the slew of inspirational and groovy bops that colour the 10-tracker record.

Within ‘Border To Border’, Ajimovoix Drums preached his ghetto gospel, giving hope through his melodies and voice. And now with ‘That Unserious Focus Boi’, he rehashes his trio of harmonious instrumentals, passionate singing, and inspiring lyricism.

Like other music producers who have since broken into the singing space of the industry, including Pheelz, Young Jonn, KDDO, among others, Ajimovoix Drums comes through with the aura of a veteran and the hunger of a newcomer. In ‘That Unserious Focus Boi’, he affirms his mettle as a vibrant singer and a conscious lyricist.

Commenting on the new record he said, “I am so proud of this record. I am living in my dream already. I wanted to create something that will resonate with people. It is called ‘That Unserious Focus Boi’ because I am always pushing despite the fact that the impression people might have is that I am just a street music maker. There are inspiring songs on the album, alongside inspirational music. It is all ear-candy vibes. They will help to inspire and move you forward. It is a muse for the young generation, inspired by most of my life’s experiences and things I have heard from people.”

On his transition to singing, he notes that “Actually, before music production, I used to be an artist. I used to be a lead singer in a group, then, before music production called. I felt like I can’t just let that particular vibe or scene of me go offline like that- like leaving it entirely. I know I’m good at it. In my lane, I know I’m very good. I can’t let the vibe die just like that, so I had to pitch it up and start from somewhere. And I’m hoping everything works fine for me.”