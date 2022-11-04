Verdant Zeal Launches AHA, A Platform for Content Creation

Mary Nnah

Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Limited, a Pan- African multidisciplinary marketing and communications firm, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, ‘Innovention Series’, has launched a new enterprise, tagged, Arc Hub Africa (AHA).

Speaking on AHA, a new web platform, the Chief Operating Officer of Verdant Zeal, Dipo Adesida explained, that AHA is a fulcrum for creating content, engaging content, educational content, entertaining content, durable content of Nigerian and African themes.

“When we say AHA, it’s like an exclamatory expression, like wow, so what we want to do is create content that wows. We want to be able to bring into conversations things that people know about but in an interesting format. We want to be able to bring some social issues to life and bring some certain characters to life”, he noted.

The launch of AHA came with a premiere of its first original short film titled “ The Delegates” at EbonyLive Place, Victoria Island Lagos on October 20th.

Adesida explained further that the Delegates is the first of more short and feature films to come out of the stable of AHA. He said at least five films, titled Nonetheless, Fawa House, Eko Palava and two others are in production stages.

He said further, “As we discussed during the Innovention series, African content is on the rise. There is this consciousness that Africans are holding their own with their ways of life that are fast becoming acceptable everywhere. Before now, if you are not in a suit you are considered improperly dressed. But the reverse is the case when you can wear native attires to the office five days of the week.”

“Even our music has taken over everywhere. Before it used to be foreign music everywhere but now it is our African local music. Now you can sustain a party with Nigerian music for a week without repeating a track.”

The ‘Innovention Series’ is a platform designed to bring both public and private interest owners together to deliberate on issues affecting the nation’s economics and development to chart agendas towards moving it forward.

Also, the Executive Vice Chairman of Verdant Zeal Group, Mr. Tunji Olugbodi, explained that AHA is an entertainment and lifestyle content initiative that tells African stories with world-class content through movies, music, fashion, documentaries, and food, showcasing Africa’s unique brand of lifestyle and entertainment with some of the best hip trendy vibes, without losing the traditional and cultural African allure is why Arch hub Africa stands out.

Olugbodi said that Arc Hub Africa is about spreading African optimism and thus enjoined the industry stakeholders to partner with the company to open a new vista of creative possibilities on the continent.

He noted further that in its bid to add value to Nigeria’s film industry, the company had as its theme: “African Content and New Consciousness” for the 10th edition of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, “Innovention Series” held earlier on Thursday, October 20.