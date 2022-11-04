Toki Anifowose: The Nigerian-American Multifaceted Creative

Nigerian-America-based A&R cum artiste, Oluwatoki Tope-Anifowose popularlly known as Toki is a force to reckon with for many things.

Toki as he is fondly called was born on January 22, to Mr. Temitope Anifowose and Mrs. Funmilola Tope-Anifowose. He has his ancestral roots in Ondo state in Nigeria.

A graduate of business management from California State University, Northridge, but decided to ply his trade as an artist and repertoire cum artist manager using his foreknowledge of business management as background.

The musician and businessman did not limit himself to one area and in a bid to build on his passion for music, he takes time out to branch into music management.

Toki has worked with artists like rapper Trilly, Free Ackrite, rapper B3, and Chino Lingo among others in a bid to build a strong foundation for his passion turned business.

His songs include Project Roach, 1942, Bentely featuring Chino Lingo, Two People, and Coke Bottle which also features Chino Lingo for which he recently released a visual for.

Toki is an artiste, A&R, and show promoter that has earned him the moniker ‘King of House Parties in LA’, an artist and repertoire carving a niche for himself in the US music industry with an in-depth knowledge of the music business.