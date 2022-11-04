NPFL Holds Induction for Four Newly Promoted Clubs

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday held an induction course for the newly promoted teams for the 2022/2023 league season.

The event which held at the Sandrialia Hotel in Jabi area of Abuja is a seasonal orientation for clubs joining the NPFL to acquaint them with operations of the CAF Club Licensing regulations and had in attendance representatives of the clubs, namely Bayelsa United, Bendel Insurance, Doma and El Kanemi Warriors.

They were put through various sessions of the CAF Club Licensing Regulations by staff of the NPFL Secretariat which began with an opening remarks by the Head of Operations, Prince Davidson Owumi.

He told the club representatives that they are investors in NPFL and must see themselves as co-owners.

“I see you as investors in the league because you are co-owners of the product called Nigerian Professional Football League and there’s no better way to identify you.

“As I welcome you to today’s history-making event, I encourage you to abide by all the requirements and criteria that the CAF Club Licensing Regulations have to offer.

“The administrative success of a club in the league is determined by the level of adherence and compliance to all the criteria involved in these regulations, whereas, the failure of any club is also dependent on their inability to abide or comply to the criteria thereof”, he remarked.

Owumi also told the clubs that, “We all know that our league is at a point where the only thing we need is revival, and all hands must be on deck to ensure that the right things are done; that is the only way we can make progress as one and indivisible body.”

Speaking on behalf of the clubs, the Secretary of Bendel Insurance, Ihimekpen Charles, thanked the leadership of the NPFL, stating that: “There is no other route to a successful club administration outside the CAF Club Licensing Regulations.

“We are going back home to ensure that we put all that we have learned here today into practice, so that at the end of the day we will not be found wanting in any area of the regulations, in terms of compliance”, he concluded.

Also responding after the session, the Chairman of Doma FC, Suleiman Umar said “as a proprietor, he has become fully tutored on what is needed to run a fully professional football side without fear of the unknown” and added that the CAF Club Licensing Regulations is a complete package for club administration.

“I am happy that this is happening at this time because we are going back to make sure that we put to practice what we got here, in order to make the necessary progress.”