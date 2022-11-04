Native Doctor Arrested, Tried for Attempting to Bury Lover, Children Alive

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A native doctor simply identified as Nonso, from Umuona in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has been arrested for trying to bury his lover and her two children alive.

He was tried on Wednesday in a Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Awka, and has been remanded in prison custody, on an offence of attempted murder.

THISDAY learnt that the man, who was in a relationship with a single mother of two children, sent a commercial motorcyclist to fetch her and her children, and later slit her neck and attempted to bury her and her two children in an already waiting grave at his backyard.

The victim, who told her story after she was discharged from hospital, said she went to see the suspect because he had earlier promised to marry her.

According to her, “On that fateful day the suspect sent a bike man to bring me and the kids to his house. He didn’t allow us to go home that day because it was already late. He later told me that he has a surprise for me, and he used a white handkerchief to blindfold me.”

She said it was at that point that she struggled to know what was happening but unfortunately it was late as the suspect had already brought a knife and started slitting her throat.

The victim further noted that although she struggled for her life, but she was overpowered and dragged to an already dug 4-5ft grave at the suspects backyard and she was pushed into the grave. She also said that the suspect who threw a big stone over her head went to bring shovel to cover her, when she started shouting, thereby alerting the suspect’s sister who had long slept off.

According to her, it was the suspect’s elder sister who came to her rescue after she had also alerted members of the public who in turn captured the native doctor, but by then, the bike man who was his accomplice had escaped.

THISDAY learnt that the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo solicited for the victim and her two children through her Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) response team, and the victim was later arraigned.

During the proceedings at the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Court, presided over by His Worship, Genevieve Osakwe , the charge was read to the defendant but no plea was taken.

Also, the court remanded the defendant to the Correctional Centre and ordered that the police transmit the original case file to the office of the Attorney General.

The matter was adjourned to December, while the police was ordered to ensure the arrest of the fleeing accomplice.