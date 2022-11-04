More Players Drop Out of the World Cup

QATAR 2022 INJURY WATCH LIST

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just 16 days to kick off in Doha, fresh Injury worries cropped up after last weekend games. These are additions to those already confirmed to miss the biggest football party in the Middle East this coming winter. Below are those in doubt to recover before November 20 kick off date:

S’ Korea’s Son Joins Growing List of Players to Miss in Qatar

Tottenham Hotspurs forward, Son Heung-min might not play for the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following an injury.

Heung-min sustained an injury in a UEFA Champions League game against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, November 1 at Stade Velodrome in France. Tottenham won the game 2-1.

Heung-min is South Korea’s captain and was recently named in the provisional squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Timo Werner Out of Germany Squad

Germany forward Timo Werner is out of the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury that will keep him out until 2023.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn after 19 minutes of RB Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea striker, who has returned to form this term, has scored 24 goals in 55 appearances for Germany

Germany’s first World Cup match is against Japan on 23 November.

Werner was part of the Germany squad at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Ben Chilwell Doubtful for Three Lions

England left-back Ben Chilwell is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

The defender, 25, pulled up in stoppage time after clutching the back of his leg.

He was unable to continue and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches following the Blues’ 2-1 win.

“It doesn’t look positive,” Chelsea boss Graham Potter said.

“It’s a blow for us on an otherwise positive evening I think. It’s a blow to see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight.

Japan Defender Nakayama Ruled Out

Huddersfield Town and Japan defender, Yuta Nakayama, will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old had been named in his country’s 26-man squadfor this month’s tournament in Qatar.

However, he had to be stretchered off before half-time in Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat by Sunderland.

“It is a huge blow to lose Yuta for such an extended period,” Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham said.