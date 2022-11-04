  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

Masari Inaugurates Committee to End Katsina Varsity Crisis 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has inaugurated a committee to tackle the crisis rocking the state-owned Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University a few weeks after receiving the report of the visitation panel.

Masari, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, urged its members to condense the recommendations made by the visitation panel into a white paper format that would enable the government to implement them.

He said the state government was committed and determined to take all necessary actions to restore the honour and dignity of the university, its certificate and students.

Masari said: “We can’t afford Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to fall into the trap of a continuous crisis that is likely and definitely interfere with the academic performance of the university and quality of education that the university is supposed to give.

“For that reason, your work is simple and forward but I want you to make sure that you are ready with this report within this month. It is not that you are going to have a tea party, this is a work party.

“I hope you will bring a report that will give the government the opportunity to make a decision before their end.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, Lawal Aliyu, assured the governor that the committee will work diligently and effectively within the timeframe accorded to it by the government.

He commended the governor for giving members of the committee the opportunity to serve the state in his continued quest of revamping education from basic level to the tertiary level.

